Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Beacon Securities cut Algoma Steel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASTL

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Shares of ASTL opened at C$11.57 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$8.64 and a twelve month high of C$13.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Insider Transactions at Algoma Steel Group

In other news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In other news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. Also, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.