Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Volkswagen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Trading Up 1.9 %

About Volkswagen

VWAGY stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.