Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of YKLTY opened at $10.95 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

