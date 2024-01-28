Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Update

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of YKLTY opened at $10.95 on Friday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
