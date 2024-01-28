Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

