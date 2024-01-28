Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in January

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

