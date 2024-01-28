Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in January

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wynn Macau Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $12.44.
About Wynn Macau
