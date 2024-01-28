Short Interest in Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rises By 44.4%

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $20.96 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.52.
About Yankuang Energy Group
