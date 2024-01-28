KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) and KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Compass Digital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Compass Digital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Digital Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj $11.49 billion 2.31 $816.01 million $0.95 26.42

Volatility & Risk

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Digital Acquisition.

Compass Digital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass Digital Acquisition and KONE Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A KONE Oyj 2 3 1 0 1.83

Profitability

This table compares Compass Digital Acquisition and KONE Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A KONE Oyj 8.39% 37.85% 10.64%

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Compass Digital Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; and energy solutions for greener buildings; The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

