13,150 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.29. 38,567,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

