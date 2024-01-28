Barclays Raises Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $104.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

