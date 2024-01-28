Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RF Industries, Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RF Industries in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

