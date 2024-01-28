Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $32.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

