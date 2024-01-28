Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target to $26.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

Shares of SMBK opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $413.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.14 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

