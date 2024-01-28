Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.36. 770,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $600.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.15. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $649.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.