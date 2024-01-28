Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INTU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $641.36. 770,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $600.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.15. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.05 and a 12-month high of $649.47.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
