Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $25.18 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $434.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, SVP Brett Levi Wait purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,687.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,717. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 164.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

