Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 28 ($0.36) price target on the stock.
Resolute Mining Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of RSG opened at GBX 22.60 ($0.29) on Wednesday. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £481.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.33 and a beta of 1.09.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Resolute Mining
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.