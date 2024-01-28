Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 28 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of RSG opened at GBX 22.60 ($0.29) on Wednesday. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 29 ($0.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £481.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in gold mining, and prospecting and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

