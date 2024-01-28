Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 883 ($11.22) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YCA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Yellow Cake from GBX 635 ($8.07) to GBX 645 ($8.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.75) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Yellow Cake Trading Down 3.8 %
About Yellow Cake
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
