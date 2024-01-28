Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 883 ($11.22) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YCA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Yellow Cake from GBX 635 ($8.07) to GBX 645 ($8.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.75) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of LON YCA opened at GBX 678.50 ($8.62) on Wednesday. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of GBX 352.20 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 745.58 ($9.47). The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.56 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 629.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 538.76.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

