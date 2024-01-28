Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.58.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.16%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after buying an additional 3,262,364 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 784,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.