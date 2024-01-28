BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $284.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

