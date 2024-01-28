USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

USDP opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.22. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.35.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, analysts predict that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

About USD Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in USD Partners by 145.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in USD Partners during the first quarter worth about $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Stories

