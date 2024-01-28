Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Capri Price Performance
Shares of CPRI stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.06. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri
About Capri
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capri
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.