Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.06. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capri will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Capri by 252.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

