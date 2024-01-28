CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of CASI stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.90% and a negative net margin of 95.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

