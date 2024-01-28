Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 5.2 %

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

About Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,934,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 685,324 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 220,646 shares in the last quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

