Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 5.2 %
Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.84.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
