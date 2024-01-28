Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

NYSE BCE opened at $40.75 on Friday. BCE has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 661,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,084,000 after purchasing an additional 294,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 159.67%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

