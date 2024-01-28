FY2024 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantage Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, October 27th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.33.

TSE AAV opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.79 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

