FY2024 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advantage Energy in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.66%.
TSE AAV opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.79 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
