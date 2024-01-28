Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

