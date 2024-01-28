FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Deckers Outdoor Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $24.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $23.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $31.56 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DECK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.69.

Shares of DECK opened at $767.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $768.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $693.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

