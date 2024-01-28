Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after buying an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,351,000. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

