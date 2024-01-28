Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,441,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

