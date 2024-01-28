Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NYSE IDN opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Intellicheck

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

