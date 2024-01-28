Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Performance
NYSE IDN opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intellicheck
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.