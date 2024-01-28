Analysts Offer Predictions for Avery Dennison Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Avery Dennison in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

AVY stock opened at $201.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $204.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

