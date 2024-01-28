Brokers Set Expectations for KB Home’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for KB Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

KBH opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth $1,325,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,933 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in KB Home by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $89,984,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 59,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $3,569,533.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,984,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,392 shares of company stock worth $13,683,759 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

