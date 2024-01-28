IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.31.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $216.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.