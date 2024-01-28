Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $44.66 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 97,277 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $279.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,877,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average of $228.40.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total transaction of $2,841,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,976 shares in the company, valued at $17,323,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

