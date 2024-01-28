Versor Investments LP Has $1.05 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.44. 2,165,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of 194.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

