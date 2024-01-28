Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Up 5.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $46.04. Approximately 4,038,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,783,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

