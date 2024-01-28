Strategic Education (STRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

