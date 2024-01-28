Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

CMCSA traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $46.26. 20,086,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

