International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

IGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after buying an additional 141,105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

