Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

