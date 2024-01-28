Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 81.5% in January

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 44,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 31.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

YTRA stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

