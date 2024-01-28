Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.