Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Increased by Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of BKR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

