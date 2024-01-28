Canadian National Railway to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$177.93.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$166.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$163.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of C$107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$170.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

