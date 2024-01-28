Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

DGX opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.55. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.