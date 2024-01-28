Analysts Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

