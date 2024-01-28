Analysts Set Expectations for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE TRGP opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

