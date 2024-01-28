Rayonier Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rayonier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rayonier’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RYN. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $30.89 on Friday. Rayonier has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3,240.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 211.12%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

