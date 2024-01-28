Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Bank Holdings Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price objective on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

National Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 78.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 27.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

