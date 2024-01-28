Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issued By DA Davidson

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.25 per share.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

About Heartland BancCorp

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. Heartland BancCorp has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

