Equities Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

EWBC opened at $74.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

