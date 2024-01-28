Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.35.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.22.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Seagen by 138.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 196.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

